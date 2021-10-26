Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,818 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.63% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $39,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 469.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

