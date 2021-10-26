Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

AWI traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.17. 9,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,064. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.41.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

