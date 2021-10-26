Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.