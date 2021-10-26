Arosa Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 40,000 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at about $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,719,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,957,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

STEM stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

