Arosa Capital Management LP Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Arosa Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up about 3.1% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

BG stock opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

