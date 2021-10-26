Arosa Capital Management LP Raises Position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTOO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 256.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 749,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 25.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

HTOO opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.