Arosa Capital Management LP Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. Valero Energy makes up 0.9% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

