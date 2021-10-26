Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Position Boosted by Simcoe Capital Management LLC

Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group makes up approximately 12.3% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $111,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.81. 1,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.56. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

