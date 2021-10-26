ASD Trading Up 11.1% This Week (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $345.47 million and $1.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00053946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00218087 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00104317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

