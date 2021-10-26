ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402,448 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,523,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $795.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $808.16 and its 200 day moving average is $726.15. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

