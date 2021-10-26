Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $78,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $206.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

