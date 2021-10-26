Assetmark Inc. Has $94.12 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.49% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $94,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $770.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $773.31 and its 200-day moving average is $684.35. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $507.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

