Assetmark Inc. Purchases 124,563 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $282,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,162,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $255.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.39 and a fifty-two week high of $256.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.