Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13,255,637.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $85,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,916,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,894,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

