Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

