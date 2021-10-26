Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:AIZ opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
