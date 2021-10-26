AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $124.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

AZN stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $62.06.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

