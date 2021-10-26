Atco (ACO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atco (TSE:ACO) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$970.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.448 per share. This is a boost from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

