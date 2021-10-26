Atheios (ATH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $55,499.02 and approximately $12.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,725,269 coins and its circulating supply is 44,492,824 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

