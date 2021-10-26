ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE ATIP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 2,559,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

