Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

AUB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.