Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

AUB opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

