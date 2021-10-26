Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlas Copco to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

