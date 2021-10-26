Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

TSE:AI opened at C$14.53 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.27. The company has a current ratio of 102.99, a quick ratio of 102.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The firm has a market cap of C$619.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.41.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.38 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

