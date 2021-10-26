Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading Down 5.6%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Aurizon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.