Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Head-To-Head Survey

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autohome $1.33 billion 4.52 $521.87 million $4.63 10.18

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Autohome 39.36% 18.93% 14.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 0 5 0 3.00 Autohome 3 3 3 0 2.00

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.88%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $71.89, suggesting a potential upside of 52.50%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

Summary

Autohome beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

