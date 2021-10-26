Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $144.59 and a 1 year high of $219.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $200.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

