Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Automatic Data Processing worth $356,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.59 and a 12 month high of $219.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

