AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $232.77 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $234.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

