Avery Dennison (AVY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average is $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

