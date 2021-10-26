Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. 4,264,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,837. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.