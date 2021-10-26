Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $156.58

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.58 and last traded at $154.54, with a volume of 83290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 40.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

