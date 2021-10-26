Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BALY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.46. Bally’s has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 122,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

