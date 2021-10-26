BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

