Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.
BOH traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
