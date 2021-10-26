Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

BOH traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

