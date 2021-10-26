Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.