Bank of Montreal Can Has $646,000 Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Qualys were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qualys by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at $562,338,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,636 shares of company stock worth $56,045,161 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

QLYS opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

