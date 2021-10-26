Bank of Montreal Can Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPO opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

