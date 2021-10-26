Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,669 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

SBS opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.