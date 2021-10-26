Bank of Montreal Can Sells 197,595 Shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of Akumin worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKU. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,379,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

AKU stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Akumin Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 million and a PE ratio of 180.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKU. Clarus Securities raised their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

