Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,033 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 221,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In other CarParts.com news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $71,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542 in the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.27 million, a PE ratio of -261.46 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.