Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,086 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of MeiraGTx worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 362.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 212,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

MGTX opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.