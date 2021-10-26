Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Radware were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

RDWR stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.