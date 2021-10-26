Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.80 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 420,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

