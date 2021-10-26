Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,820,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $555,686 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

