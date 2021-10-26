Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.

RIO opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

