Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI opened at $81.92 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $619.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $701,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 204,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 48.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.