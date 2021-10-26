Base Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $792,225.72 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00003713 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $792,225.72 and $168,643.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.00212749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.