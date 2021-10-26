Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider Paul Hampden Smith Purchases 3,154 Shares

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) insider Paul Hampden Smith acquired 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.14) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($142,370.92).

Shares of LON:BWY traded up GBX 94 ($1.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,305 ($43.18). The stock had a trading volume of 84,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,126. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,376.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,433.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 82.50 ($1.08) dividend. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWY shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,937.09 ($51.44).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

