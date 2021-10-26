Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post $246.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the highest is $248.70 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $203.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.10 million to $957.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

BSY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.81. 13,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,358. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,100 shares of company stock worth $15,278,818. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

