Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.06.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

